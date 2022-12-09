Cyclists from across west Wales have helped to raise almost £1,200 for Prostate Cymru and other good causes.

Both new and experienced riders took to the saddle in early September for Il Giro Di Pembrokshire, which is organised annually by Narberth and Whitland Rotary.

It has become a regular 'must do' end-of-season ride, with many local club cyclists using the event to test their end-of-summer fitness.

Glorious sunshine and spectacuylar scenery made the ride even more enjoyable. (Image: Narberth and Whitland Rotary)

Others just enjoy the scenery and the lovely sunshine that the ride had this year, not to mention the optional cake and coffee stop.

Rotarian Paul Crawford said: "On offer this year were 30 and 60 mile routes - the 30 being considered challenging for a new rider and 60 as tough for the more experienced.

"Both are well signposted and many take advantage of the free GPS route download – as well as the hills!

"A total of almost £1,200 was raised for charitable causes, with a major donation being made to Prostate Cymru."

The ride's organiser, Rotarian David Haward already has plans in hand for next year’s event, which is being held on SundaySeptember 10, 2023. Details of the event will be published on the Rotary website www.nwrotary.co.uk