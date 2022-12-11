A new campaign from ASH Cymru has been launched to help people stop smoking in Wales.

The campaign, ‘Switch, Quit and Save’ looks at highlighting how quitting smoking can not only improve personal health, but also personal finances.

According to the charity, Welsh smokers face significant costs due to smoking, which becomes apparent when taking the high costs of cigarettes into consideration.

ASH Cymru says that smoking 20 a day could be costing around £84 per week, or £360 per month. The price could also increase depending on brand.

Based off these estimates, a 20 a day smoker could save upwards of £4,000 a year.

The new campaign seeks to highlight these savings amidst the rising costs of living. Through highlighting these costs, the campaign seeks to add financial wellbeing to the already long list of benefits of becoming smoke-free.

In addition, the campaign highlights that free nicotine inhalers can be accessed through many pharmacies across Wales.

According to the national survey of Wales, e-cigarettes remain the most popular quitting tool in Wales. In 2019, 76 per cent of current Welsh vapers marked that they used this method to help quit smoking.

To compliment the campaign, ASH Cymru has teamed up with Public Health Wales to create information resources.

Resources include a fact sheet designed for financial advisors when discussing the financial costs of smoking. The new fact sheet will be used within Money Advice Services at Cardiff Council, with the aim to:

Highlight the health and financial benefits of going smoke-free

Highlight cheaper alternatives

Signpost to free stop-smoking support in Wales, such as the ‘Help Me Quit’ service: which can improve quit success up to four times

Suzanne Cass, ASH Cymru’s CEO, spoke about the merits of the new campaign.

She said: “As the cost of living becomes an increasing concern for everyone in Wales, our new campaign offers a way to ease the financial burden of tobacco for many smokers.

“Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health, and the new campaign marks quitting’s financial benefits too.

“The new campaign raises these benefits, in a bid to show that many smokers can pocket the difference of going smoke-free this winter.”