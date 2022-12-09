A Pembroke Dock woman who stole food ‘out of desperation’ to feed herself and her two children was brought before magistrates this week, after admitting a charge of theft.

On July 28, Sian Williams, 48, of Hamilton Court was seen leaving the Tesco Extra store in Haverfordwest with a trolley full of food products valued at £201.23.

When asked to produce her receipt, she admitted that she had stolen the goods as she was struggling to afford food.

“This offence was committed out of desperation,” her solicitor, Mr Tom Lloyd, told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“She has two children living with her, she received her electric bill and she found herself without food. So she stole with the purpose of feeding herself and her family.”

The magistrates were informed that Williams currently has 15 theft-related offences on her record.

After listening to the evidence she was granted a conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

MORE NEWS