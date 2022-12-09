An evening of beautiful Christmas music will take place at Albany Church, Haverfordwest when the Haverfordwest Ladies Choir will take to the stage for their first Christmas concert since 2019.

The concert will include some familiar carols, including the director’s own arrangement of ‘Deck the Halls’, Dan Forrest’s arrangement of The First Noel and additional works by John Rutter, Bob Chilcott and Edward Elgar.

They will be joined by special guests, namely violinists Angharad Howells and Muriel Carpenter.

The concert takes place on Friday, December 16 and admission is £7 which will include refreshments. Parking is available on The Green.

