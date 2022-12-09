THERE is yet more cold weather to come in Pembrokeshire - and the Met Office has extended its weather warning for ice until midday Sunday.

The forecaster says that frequent wintry showers are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

These showers may fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate in some locations.

The yellow weather warning for ice covers 13 local authority areas in Wales, including Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, including injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. There could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, the Met Office warns.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Tonight there will be wintry showers continuing in the west overnight, with frost forming. Winds will be light, but breezy in showers and feeling very cold, with a minimum temperature -5°C.

On Saturday, the Met Office predict another cold and frosty start, with fairly frequent wintry showers across the west at first, but these becoming more isolated into the afternoon, with maximum temperatures of 5°C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is cold and with sunny spells and wintry showers, mainly near coasts and high ground. Winds will start light, but strengthening through Monday.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The outlook remains cold at least for the next seven days, with the potential for this to continue even longer.

“At the moment the air mass which is feeding the cold conditions is coming from a northerly direction, even with an Arctic influence.

“However, this air mass is also relatively drier so most of the precipitation is in the form of showers rather than continuous like you would get with a weather front. This has the benefit of bringing quite clear and bright conditions by day for many.

“Along with the cold air there are a number of weather-related hazards, including freezing fog."