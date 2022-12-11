Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers have passed a file on the Haverfordwest paddleboarding tragedy to the Crown Prosecution Service, and that the woman arrested last year remains under investigation.

A woman from the south Wales area was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter last month as part of the investigation.

She was released under investigation.

On the year anniversary of the tragedy Dyfed-Powys Police said that enquiries into the investigation were ongoing.

This week, as a report into the tragedy was issued by the Marine Accident Investigations Branch (MAIB), police have confirmed that the arrested woman is still under investigation.

“A file of evidence has been passed to the CPS for their consideration,” said a police spokesperson.

“The woman arrested in connection with the incident remains under investigation.”

Following the MAIB report, Andrew Moll OBE, chief inspector of marine accidents called the events at Haverfordwest Town Weir a ‘tragic and avoidable accident’.

The report revealed serious shortcomings in planning and preparation, training, safety measures and signage.

The key safety issues highlighted were:

‘Inadequate’ planning and preparation by the leaders of the tour which overlooked the extreme hazard posed by the weir and the fact that the leaders did not have the training, experience or qualifications to lead the tour.

Signage at the launch point and on the river that did not adequately alert participants to the risk of descending the weir.

The fact that clothing, buoyancy aid and leash wearing by participants did not follow recognised guidance.

And the inconsistent stand-up paddleboarding safety messaging and training governance in the UK which also meant that there was no means for the participants to judge the proficiency of training and tour providers.

As a result of the report Dwr Cymru and other stakeholders were advised to conduct an immediate risk assessment of the hazard posed to river users by Haverfordwest Town Weir, and to implement control measures as appropriate to mitigate that risk.

UK national sports councils were recommended to continue their review of the governance of stand up paddleboarding and urgently ensure that the recognised national governing body(ies) have the resource, support and expertise to issue advice and guidance, including appropriate training standards to control risk.

They were also advised to review and develop as necessary minimum criteria for recognition as a national governing body, to include monitoring, coaching and leadership qualifications and safety guidance and develop and publish a national governing body guide to good practice in sport safety.