Santas will be stepping out in Whitland on Sunday to raise money for the town's foodbank.

The town's Santa Fun Run and Stroll is being organised by Narberth and Whitland Rotary and takes place at 12 noon this Sunday, December 11, starting and finishing at the Whitland Bowling Club in Parc Dr Owen.

Santa has made an early visit to Whitland to check out the route and to thank Whitland Co-op store and Davies Builders Merchants for their sponsorship of the event.

Entry forms can be found here and entrants will be able to collect their red Santa suits at the Whitland Bowling Club at 10.30am on the day of the event.

Children under the age of eight will be entered free of charge, provided they are accompanied by an adult for safe-guarding purposes.

MORE NEWS