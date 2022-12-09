A police officer’s decision to charge a skateboarder with possessing just over a gramme of cannabis has come under scrutiny this week after his solicitor claimed it will have a ‘huge impact’ on the 18 year-old's future.

“I’m very disappointed that this 18-year-old man, who has no previous convictions, will now have this hanging over him,” Tom Lloyd told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“As a result of their decision, my client's future employment may be hampered and his ambitions to travel may also be hampered, all for the possession of just over one gramme of cannabis. But we are where we are.”

The offence took place on the night of January 25 when police officers who were on duty at The Norton in Tenby, saw Oscar Roberts, 18, riding his skateboard along the road in the face of oncoming traffic.

“They considered it to be dangerous and spoke to him,” said Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies.

“But he was being evasive and economical with the truth.”

As a result, officers decided to carry out a search of the defendant and this was when they discovered a herb grinder and the small quantity of cannabis inside hie rucksack.

After listening to the evidence Oscar Roberts, of Leach Way, Tenby, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MORE NEWS