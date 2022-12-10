Two community projects in Pembrokeshire have benefitted from £400k government funding.

The UK government has announced that Haverhub, based on Quay Street in Haverfordwest, and Siop Havards Gymunedol in Newport have been successful in receiving grants from the UK Community Renewal Fund.

With the Haverhub project, the funding will see the purchase and full renovation of the former GPO site, so that it will be able to offer educational sources for local people.

A total of £1.1million has been distributed to Welsh community groups.

Other successful projects include:

Over £170,000 to help dedicated volunteers at the Aberystwyth and District Hospice provide vital support to people with chronic and life limiting conditions and their carers

The reopening of an 180-year old village shop in Llandyrnog. The shop will act as a community hub for the village and support people’s mental health with £200,000 in funding

In Ceredigion, the Aberporth Village Hall will be rebuilt brick by brick into an environmentally friendly community hub to act as a one-stop-shop for tourists and local businesses

Stephen Crabb MP has spoken of how proud he is to see the projects receiving the funding.

The MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire said: “I am delighted that the bids from the Haverhub project in Haverfordwest town centre and Siop Havards Gymunedol in Newport are being supported by the UK Community Renewal Fund.

“I was very pleased to have worked with local partners in the community to secure this money from the government and I look forward to seeing the projects continue to flourish.

“The Community Renewal Fund is all about helping to sustain vibrant communities through investment in local assets. Community ownership can be a powerful model for improving local buildings and facilities.

“The purchase and full renovation of the former GPO site in Quay Street by Haverhub will be a great example of what can be achieved through partnership and local vision.”

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said: “I want to see the places that local communities cherish survive and thrive for future generations – that is levelling up in action.

“Whether it’s town halls or the village shops that mean so much to rural communities, the Community Ownership Fund is breathing new life into Welsh institutions by putting them into the hands of local people.”