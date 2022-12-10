A 19th-century Grade II-listed mansion is up for sale in Pembrokeshire - for £1.6million.

The historic Paskeston Hall, located between Cosheston and Milton, contains five bedrooms, as well as being attached to a seven-bedroomed farmhouse.

The property also comes with 14 acres of land, along with plenty of history.

After being built for the Roche family between 1835 and 1855, the property welcomed many illustrious guests, including Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

A spokesperson from Country Living Group said: “The mansion now stands as an expansive twelve-bedroom residence with six reception areas, large cellars, and spacious attics.

“The mansion has numerous fantastic features and focal points; one is undoubtedly the truly stunning central staircase.

The historic staircase inside the mansion (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

“Handmade by master carpenter James Leach in 1830, the staircase winds through the centre of the building, its curve mirrored in the external wall that surrounds it.

“Similarly impressive features are found in the library, drawing room, sitting room, and the orangery, all of which provide wonderful reception areas in this remarkable property.

“Paskeston Hall sits in approximately fourteen acres of ground. Extending along the driveway at the front of the property and running along its southern side, the land includes gardens, raised vegetable beds, woodlands, and a large pasture.

Overlooking some of the land and the mansion and farmhouse of Paskeston Hall (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

“The myriad of options that Paskeston Hall provides to a buyer is truly intriguing. It is also a hugely exciting opportunity to potentially run a commercial enterprise without impacting either the privacy or the character of this remarkable mansion.”

One of the bedrooms (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

To read more about the property, visit https://countrylivinggroup.co.uk/property/cosheston-pembroke-dock/

One of the living rooms at the property (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The kitchen at the mansion (Image: Behind the Lens Media)