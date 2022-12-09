ORGANISERS of a spectacular lantern and light trail through Cardigan Castle have defended themselves against claims it is overpriced.

Staged by Small World Theatre, Ffabl (Welsh for fable) is billed as ‘a magical lantern and light trail of mythical tales through the grounds of an historic Welsh castle’.

But the event has sparked criticism on social media that admission fees are too high for most local families, many of whom have in the past enjoyed watching or taking part in Small World’s free lantern parade through town.

The prices to follow the trail around the castle are £11 for adults, £8 for children and £35 for a family of four.

Castle director Jonathan Thomas said admission prices were based on estimates of tickets likely to be sold and calculating income required to cover costs.

“Organisers made every attempt to keep the prices to a minimum,” he added.

“Interestingly, similar light trails in other parts of the country are double the price of Ffabl and are a considerable distance to travel.

“The planning for an event takes place many months in advance and plans were first discussed in January.

“At that time the Omicron variant of Covid was circulating and a partial lockdown had been introduced.

“Throughout the pandemic, event planning was extremely difficult with restrictions introduced, removed and re-introduced often at short notice.

"This resulted in the cancellation and postponement of many events.

“Given the continuing uncertainty planning a huge, multi-thousand pound event through the centre of town was not considered viable and an alternative solution was sought.

“The traditional Lantern Parade took many months of planning and considerable resources in both staff time and materials.”

Mr Thomas added a lack of funding prompted the decision to hold a Light and Lantern Trail at the castle instead.

Small World said they were exploring ways to raise funds for another Giant Lantern Parade through town in 2023.

“We understand that you’re missing the parades,” they said in response to the complaints. “We’ve read your comments on social media and share your disappointment.

“Regrettably, the pandemic was still prevalent in the spring. Large gatherings were not happening when it was time to plan and fundraise.

“We were wary of holding public workshops when people’s health and safety was paramount (and) didn’t manage to raise the funds for a parade this year.”

