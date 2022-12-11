Several planning applications have been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.
They include:
- Certificate of existing lawful development for engineering works creating a residential dwelling (from former caravans, together with fixed units, lean to and decking) at Fferm Cysgod Y Dderwen, East Williamston, Tenby, SA70 8RT
- Outline Planning with all matters reserved for a single storey dwelling with detached garage at land east of Upper Terrace, Upper Terrace, Letterston, Haverfordwest, SA62 5SD
- Proposed three new residential units at Land adjoining Beaconing View, Wooden, Saundersfoot, SA69 9DY
- Office and Welfare Accommodation with associated storage in retrospect (Temporary use for three-year period) at Plot 8, Priory Prk, Thornton, Milford Haven
- Change of use of dwelling and attached annex back to one single dwelling at 53 Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6JF
- Use as a dwellinghouse with associated parking and turning area at Oakview, The Timber Yard, Martletwy, SA67 8AD
- Change Of Use of existing Bungalow to Care Home in retrospect and Change of Use of Existing Garage/Store to Ancillary Care Home Office, Laundry, Food Store and Staff sleeping accommodation at Heddfan, Tavernspite, Whitland, SA34 0NN
- Rear extension at first floor level at 47, Llanteg Park, Llanteg, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, SA67 8PZ
- Proposed extension/conversion of integral garage to create linked ancillary granny flat accommodation for family member at Trelawny, 4 Freemans Walk, Pembroke, SA71 4AS
