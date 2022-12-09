ORGANISERS of Newport’s traditional Christmas Market did not apply for a temporary road closure notice to enable the event to go ahead in Market Street, it has emerged.

It had previously been announced that Saturday’s festive jamboree would be held in the Memorial Hall after an anonymous letter-writer claiming to represent ‘residents of Market Street’ objected to it going ahead at its traditional location.

Newport residents were quick to vent their anger and frustration on social media, with some even threatening to hold ‘a naked conga up Market Street’ in protest.

And Market Street residents – who maintained they had no prior knowledge of such a letter – were said to be striving to discover the identity of its author.

But Pembrokeshire County Council officers have now revealed that the event would not have been allowed to proceed in Market Street in any case.

“The required specific temporary road closure notice for a Christmas market on Market Street, Newport, was not applied for by organisers,” said a spokesperson.

“The existing consent for a weekly street market on Market Street only allows road closures on a Monday morning for this purpose.”

A post on the Facebook page of Newport mayor Tim Thomas reads: “The Christmas celebration will now be held at the Memorial Hall.

“We are so sorry for any inconvenience caused and to the businesses that will be affected by lack of footfall.

“All scheduled events will still be taking place and Santa has been informed of the new location.”