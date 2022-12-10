Data from the Office of National Statistics has shown that the number of people identifying as Christian in Pembrokeshire has decreased by nearly 15 per cent in a decade.

The 2011 data showed that 63 per cent of people in Pembrokeshire described themselves as Christian. However, the latest data from 2021 has shown that this figure has dropped to 48.8 per cent.

This coincides with the further statistic that 15 per cent more people identify as having no religion in 2021 in Pembrokeshire than in 2011.

In 2021, 43.0 per cent of Pembrokeshire residents reported having "No Religion", up from 27.3 per cent in 2011.

The rise of 15.6 per cent was the largest increase of all broad religious groups in Pembrokeshire.

Across Wales, the percentage of residents who described themselves as having "No Religion" increased from 32.1 per cent to 46.5 per cent.

A total of 6.6 per cent of people did not state their religion in the latest census (down from 8.2 per cent the decade before).

A spokesperson from the Office of National Statistics said: “There are many factors that can cause changes to the religious profile of an area, such as a changing age structure or residents relocating for work or education.

“Changes may also be caused by differences in the way individuals chose to self-identify between censuses.

“Religious affiliation is the religion with which an person connects or identifies, rather than their beliefs or religious practice.”

The other religions identified in Pembrokeshire were: