It was almost a century ago when All Blacks coach Stan Dean took his 1924 Invincibles to Tenby to prepare for the Welsh test at Swansea.

Determined to redress the New Zealanders’ defeat in Cardiff 19 years earlier in 1905, Mr Dean knew that the pride and prestige of two rugby nations hung on the outcome of this crucial match.

Arriving in Tenby with 20 straight victories, the men soon discovered they would find little ‘peace and quiet’ in the beautiful seaside town.

Entertained by dignitaries, feted by the locals, honoured by Tenby Rugby Club members; led onto the dance floor at the De Valence Gardens and persuaded to show their hand at whist drives – the men gave Tenby a time to remember.

The Royal Gate Hotel welcomed the Kiwi guests nearly a century ago. (Image: Roger Penn)

It is the intricate detail of these events that make author Roger Penn’s recent book, Wales and the All Blacks – an off-field history (an update of his earlier Three Feathers and a Silver Fern) a popular read.

Roger - a native of Whitland, former player, Welsh Rugby Union referee and life-time admirer of the All Blacks - was a spectator when Ian Kirkpatrick’s men lost to Llanelli and the Barbarians in the 1970s.

The exterior and interior of Eden Park, Auckland, where Wales have yet to win. (Image: Roger Penn)

As part of his research for the book, Roger spent five weeks in New Zealand, arriving in September 2012 for the Investec Rugby Championship.

He recalled: "On my travels across both islands, I got close to the All Blacks and was fortunate to chat with players past and present. Wherever I went the welcome was terrific – and I am most grateful also for the information I gained from the city libraries, archives and museums across the country. I am also thrilled by the book’s success.”

Longstanding rugby rivals Delme Thomas, of Llanelli, and the late Sir Colin Meads when they met at the Emlyn Arms, Newcastle Emlyn in 2013. (Image: Roger Penn)

Newly enhanced with an additional chapter and re-styled in a smart, eye-catching jacket, the volume is, according to the game’s proven experts, 'a terrific read.'

MORE NEWS

With a foreword from the legendary fullback J.P.R. Williams and recommended by Sir Gareth Edwards, the book is now being sent out into the world by publishers Y Lolfa of Talybont, Ceredigion, as far as Canterbury, South Island, New Zealand, to nationwide book distributors.

It is available at mainstream bookshops and online.