A Crown Court Judge has expressed his shock and disgust at the behaviour of a Milford Haven couple who instigated a fracas outside Eddie’s nightclub, Haverfordwest.

Addressing Swansea Crown Court this afternoon (Friday), Judge Geraint Walters said the behaviour of husband and wife Callum and Rihanna Hicks of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, defied their role as parents.

“I often tell people in your position to think about what defines the way in which children turn out,” he said.

“Where there’s violence, you’ll get violent children for tomorrow’s generation and no parent would wish for that. But these are peculiar times.”

The court was shown footage of Callum, 27, and Rihanna Hicks, 25 leaving Eddie’s nightclub in the early hours of January 23. They were followed by Matthew Jones, 30, who was escorted outside by security staff.

“It was clear that there was tension between them and others,” said Hannah George for the Crown.

Ms George then proceeded to play CCTV footage depicting Rihanna Hicks pulling an unidentified male by the hair. She was pulled away from him by a bystander and immediately joined her husband and Matthew Jones.

“Rihanna was intent on becoming involved,” said Hannah George.

Matthew Jones, of Richard John Road, Milford Haven, was then seen punching a man to his face, causing him to fall backwards.

Callum and Rihanna moved towards the victim and continued the assault. Rihanna punched him to the face while Callum was seen punching him approximately seven times after which Rihanna struck him yet again.

Despite the onlookers’ attempts to separate the melee, Callum continued to punch out at the victim.

The court was then showed a second piece of CCTV footage showing the three defendants waiting outside a taxi rank on the High Street.

“People tried to put Rihanna inside a taxi but they were not successful,” said Ms George.

Police officers were called to the scene and questioned both Rihanna and Callum Hicks about their involvement in the affray however both denied any wrongdoing.

The footage then showed police serjeant Borman grapple one of the men to the floor .

“At this point Matthew Jones kicked out, hitting the officer to his face," said Ms George.

“He felt excruciating pain to the left side of his face and his vision became blurred. And then Callum kicked out, and again caught the officer to the face.”

Rihanna was subsequently seen repeatedly kicking a female victim to the chest after she had fallen to the floor.

As a result of the attack, PS Borman was taken to A&E where he was treated for an abrasion to his left eye, an abrasioin behind his left ear and swelling and bruising to his cheek.

The female victim was also admitted to A&E after sustaining bruising to her chest, back and face and swelling to her knee.

In a victim statement read to the court the victim said she is now anxious that she may bump into Callum and Rihanna Hicks whenever she goes to Haverfordwest. She also struggles to sleep and requires regular pain killers.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to assault by beating and assault causing actual bodily harm. Callum Hicks and Mathew Jones pleaded guilty to an additional charge of affray.

Jones was represented in court by barrister Jon Tarrant who said his client had no recollection of that evening's events.

""It was deplorable behaviour and the defendant is disgusted at what happened," he said.

Callum Hicks's counsel, Ian Ibrahim, said his client takes 'full responsibility for what happened that night.

''He's disgusted at his behaviour but he's not the man he used to be," he said. "He has moved on significantly."

Meanwhile Rihanna Hicks's counsel described the events as 'cringeworthy'.

"This was a depressingly shameful incident which she regrets taking part in," he said.

Callum Hicks and Matthew Jones were sentenced to 12 month in custody suspended for two years.

Callum must carry out 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 180 hours of unpaid work while Matthew was sentenced to ten days of rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work. Rihanna Hicks was sentenced to six months in custody, suspended for two years.

She must complete ten days of rehabilitation and 80 hours of unpaid work.