Asda has revealed it will be extending its Blue Light Card discount.

Members will now be able to use the discount until at least March 31, 2023.

The discount gives emergency service workers chance to use the 10% discount on their shopping at Asda.

It’s available to use in all of Asda’s 635 stores across the UK and includes food and drink, George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical.

The discount is redeemed when a Blue Light Card member presents a valid card and ID at checkout.

Asda has extended its discount for cardholders to acknowledge the work they do each day.

How to apply for a Blue Light Card

Membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done by registering online at their website.

If you are a member of the NHS, emergency services or a social care worker you can apply.

A variety of brands offer discounts for Blue Light Card members and a card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.

Find out more about Blue Light Card and the full list of qualifying job roles via the website.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We are delighted to have extended our partnership with the Blue Light Card into its third year until the end of March 2023. Our emergency services personnel do an incredible job and we’re happy to be able to continue this discount, along with our own Asda Rewards loyalty scheme and our everyday low prices, into the new year.”

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with ASDA and understand how much it means to our members, especially at this time of year. The exclusive 10% discount across food and soft drinks, George clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical helps to support families and individuals across the UK during what is a tough period for many and really highlights ASDA’s appreciation of NHS staff and other frontline workers.”

The discount is valid in stores only and the terms and conditions can be found via the Asda website.