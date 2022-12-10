Today (Saturday, December 10) sees the annual Pembrokeshire Christmas Convoy return to the county, raising money for multiple charities.

The convoy will be travelling all around the east of the county, from Tenby to Narberth and Templeton to New Hedges.

The event starts at 5pm this afternoon, with refreshments available at Folly Farm overflow car park from 3.30pm.

Once the lit-up vehicles leave the attraction, the convoy will travel to Carew market roundabout and to Tenby and New Hedges before reaching Saundersfoot.

Then the vehicles will visit Pentlepoir, Kilgetty, Templeton and then Narberth.

The event will be raising money towards the Firefighters Charity and Leonard Cheshire.