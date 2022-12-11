From the USA to Australia, Jamaica to Wales, Milford Haven is part of a worldwide collective of some beautiful villages, towns, cities and counties to have the world ‘Milford’ in its name.

Just like the historic town of Pembroke, Milford Haven has its connections across the globe, sharing the name with a total of 37 places on Earth.

Most of these places are in the USA, one of which is Milford in Connecticut (coincidentally which lies right beside New Haven).

One of the largest Milford settlements is Milford in Massachusetts, which predates Milford Haven by more than 100 years, being founded in 1662.

The extremely rural settlement of Milford in Queensland, Australia

Around 30,000 people call the town in Worcester County home, which is well known for its pink granite and almost half millennium of history.

Another well known Milford on the other side of the Atlantic is that of Milford Mill, near Baltimore in Maryland.

A very diverse community, with an 82 per cent population of African Americans according to the latest census, the town is home to the very successful sport-focused school of Milford Mill Academy.

Notable alumni of the school include Howard Ashman, who won two Best Original Song Oscars for writing the lyrics to The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, while also working on Aladdin and Little Shop of Horrors.

Milford Mill Academy, just outside Baltimore, Maryland

A little closer to home, another Milford sits just on the other side of the Irish Sea, in County Cork. At the very north of the county, Milford has two pubs, a local church, an ancient castle, a primary school, a creamery and a Garda station.

The small village is known for scoring highly in recent years in the National Tidy Towns competition across the Republic of Ireland.

Milford on the edge of County Cork and County Limerick

And very close to home, arguably the most well known UK Milford (apart from our very own) is Milford-on-Sea by Bournemouth.

A popular coastal tourist destination, the parish was founded in Saxon times, with its All Saints Church which can be dated back to the early 12th century.

Milford on Sea, Dorset