A south Pembrokeshire female rugby team won their first piece of silverware last weekend, as they were crowned west Wales champions.

The U14s team of South Pembrokeshire Sharks female rugby cup won the WRU West Wales girls’ finals, after beating Neath Panthers in the final.

On a very chilly but bright day, the Sharks travelled to Cross Hands along with eight other teams from across west Wales.

The Sharks were drawn in a pool of five teams and progressed to the final with two wins and two draws under their belt.

The Sharks faced the Neath Panthers in the final, who had travelled with a much bigger squad than the 13 Sharks lining up against them.

From the kick off, the match was closely fought, with strong tackling and turn overs from both sides swinging the momentum back and forth.

It became clear that one score could prove decisive in the short match and after some strong runs and quick recycling, the Sharks broke the line to cross the whitewash.

From then, it was end-to-end stuff until the final whistle, with every player putting their body on the line to protect their slender lead and the match ended 5-0.

This was the first piece of silverware won by the South Pembs Sharks female hub, with the U14s delighted to raise the trophy on their behalf.

SHARKS: Mali, Beca, Bronwen, Olivia, Faith, Lesieli, Evie, Amelia, Brea, Mari, Imogen, Nansi, Nia