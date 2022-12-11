Multiple emergency services were called to a house fire in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, December 11) in St Dogmaels.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue crews, attended the scene at around 1.30am.

Neighbouring properties had to be evacuated, as the emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers were called to a house fire in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, at around 1.30am.

"A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated for residents’ safety, and emergency services remain at the scene."