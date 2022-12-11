Hours after being served a noise abatement notice for consistently playing his Pioneer DJ decks at unsociable hours and for lengthy periods of time, Neyland resident Dean Howells turned up the volume yet again at his flat at Hill Terrace.

As a result, he was this week brought before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to five charges of breaching a noise abatement notice served on him by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Magistrates were told that the notice was served on Howells in May 2022 after evidence was collated by a local authority public health officer.

At the time, Howell, 41, was residing at a flat at 6 Hill Terrace, Neyland after being decanted from his usual tenancy address whilst work was being carried out at the property.

Allegations had been made by Hill Terrace residents that loud music was being played at the property on a regular basis which the result that the noise abatement notice was served on him on May 27. But despite the notice, the music continued.

A log was presented to magistrates confirming the dates and the times of day when the music was being played. The log confirmed that the first breach occurred the same day that the notice was served. The second was the following day, May 28, with subsequent breaches on June 26, July 2 and July 6.

As a result, Pembrokeshire County Council was forced to instigate a seizure at the property when Howells’ music system was removed.

But this week his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, urged magistrates to return his equipment.

“This is a very unwell man who has been sectioned on a number of occasions,” he said.

“He has no friends nor family to rely on and goes through periods of being ok, but then other periods when he’s very unwell.

“He realises his wrongdoing and knows that his behaviour was unacceptable but he is one of the most vulnerable members of society. He has very limited positive influences in his life, but the one main thing to him is music.

“ Taking this equipment away from him isn’t going to help.”

But after listening to the evidence, magistrates ordered a forfeiture order to be made on the equipment.

Howells was fined a total of £250 and £100 costs to Pembrokeshire County Council. He also has to pay a £34 court surcharge.

Solicitor Tom Lloyd confirmed that Dean Howell has now been evicted from the flat at Hill Terrace.

MORE NEWS