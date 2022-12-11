Reports are coming in of vehicles and pedestrians across Pembrokeshire struggling to travel this morning (Sunday, December 11), due to black ice on the county’s roads.

Town and villages in Pembrokeshire have succumbed to the freezing temperatures overnight, with many roads impassable.

One town with black ice on its roads is Neyland. One resident said: “The roads are absolutely treacherous across the town this morning.

“There are some very hilly roads in the town, where most people live. People have been holding onto walls walking up their own street, and cars can’t get out of their drive, and those that are moving are sliding everywhere.

“The roads are impassable to vehicles and pedestrians.”

There have been reports of two separate car crashes in Neyland, as the cars lost control on the road and hit lampposts.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Roads and pavements around the county are very icy this morning. Crews have been gritting and continuing to address priority routes and locations.

“Road users are advised to take care when travelling, especially on any untreated surfaces. Members of the public are advised to be careful with icy footways.”