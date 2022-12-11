Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre is appealing for help this festive period to help care for their animals in Pembrokeshire.

This week, four dogs, all of whom were nameless, were found. All had never left the small holding they were born on and have very little in the way of socialisation.

The organisation took them in and named them Catori, Carri, Casper and Connie.

A spokesperson from Greenacres said: It’s sad to see dogs so scared of a world through fear of the unknown.

“They have a road of discovery and new experiences ahead but life will get better.”

Another stray dog, Milly, joined Greenacres this week, with facial scars, injuries and extensive pressure sores.

Furthermore, a grey cat has joined in the last few days after being found in Saundersfoot with no ID or microchip.

The 2022 Christmas Appeal has been launched, to help provide warmth, food and supplies to the animals at the centre.

The Greenacres spokesperson continued: “As many of us prepare for the season of Good Will, it’s a time of magical, fun filled and warming experiences but sadly for many animals it’s anything but that.

“December has always been our busiest month, but with the post-Covid challenges and cost of living crisis of 2022 we expect this to be our worst yet.

“We have prepared what we can and will save as many as possible, but your support is needed more than ever to help us be there for the abandoned and neglected.

To donate towards the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/christmas-appeal2022