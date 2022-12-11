HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Gale

Gayla

Gale and Gayla - six and five years old, female, Chihuahuas. Gale and Gayla have both come to us form a breeder and love each other very much so would like to find a forever home where they can stay together. They are a little nervous at first but once they get to know you they are very friendly and totally adorable. As they have never lived in a home before, they will need to learn about house training and how to walk on a lead. With time and love they are going to make the most wonderful companions.

Hardy - eight weeks old, male, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel. Hardy is one of a litter of Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel puppies who have come to us from a breeder as they were unsold. He will be looking for an active home where he can get plenty of exercise and fun as he grows. He loves to investigate and is a mischievous little guy!

Bernard - 10 weeks old, male, Huntaway. Bernard has come to us with his siblings as an unsold puppy. He has come from working parents and is a super smart boy who needs a very active home who are experienced with working breeds. Bernard needs adopters who will exercise both his brain and body and would love a home where he's got something to do like agility or fly ball.

Vegas - five years old, female, Cavachon, Vegas has come to us from a breeder to find her forever home. She is a very sweet but worried girl who is a little overwhelmed at the moment. She has never lived inside a home before so would like at least one other kind dog in her new home to be her friend and help her to settle in. In a calm, quiet home with someone who has experienced with scared dogs, she is going to blossom into the most wonderful girl.