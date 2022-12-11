Goodwick United continue to keep pressure on Merlins Bridge at the top of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League Division One, after their resounding 7-0 victory over Pennar Robins.

Both Rhys Dalling and Adam Hawkins scored hat-tricks for the visitors, with Dan James also getting on the scoresheet.

Merlins Bridge still stay six points clear however, having played two games more than Goodwick, beating Kilgetty 4-2 at home.

Matthew D’Ivry opened the scoring for the Wizards, before Lloyd Hughes equalised. In the second half, before D’Ivry earned himself a brace and Dai Davies gave the home side some breathing space.

Richard Cope pulled a goal back to bring Kilgetty back into the game, but a late Ashley Beck penalty wrapped the game up for Merlins Bridge.

Shane Walsh was the star man for Hakin United, as he netted four as his side thrashed Fishguard Sports 6-0.

Walsh and Leon Luby gave the Vikings a 2-0 lead at half time, before they wiped the floor with Fishguard in the second half.

Walsh got his second before Ashley Bevan made it 4-0. But Walsh took over from then on, completing his hat-trick and then adding another.

The champions are now in fourth place in the league table, with six games in hand on Merlins Bridge, and 18 points behind them. Winning all six games would see them level on points.

But Walsh wasn’t the only player to score four, as Jordan Richards did for Carew in their 7-0 victory at home against St Ishmaels, still just above the relegation zone.

Richards, Zac Rowell and Thomas Powell made the score 3-0 in the first half. James Hinchliffe scored Carew’s fourth goal, before a second-half hat-trick from Richards was rounded off with a penalty kick.

St Ishmaels finished the game a man down after a second booking for Brennan Devonald.

The only other game in Division One saw Clarbeston Road victorious over Monkton Swifts, who will be looking over their shoulders in third place now, with Clarbeston Road and Hakin United breathing down their necks.

Rob Morgans scored early on for Clarbeston Road, but the teams went in level at half time thanks to Connor Hay’s equaliser.

The away side scored twice in four minutes in the second half to wrap up the win, Ben John giving Road the lead before a two-goal cushion was made thanks to Morgans’ penalty.

The match between St Clears and Neyland was postponed.