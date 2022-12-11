Pembrokeshire County Council has been called to multiple car crashes today (December 11) as staff have been gritting a number of roads across the county.

People are being warned across Neyland, Johnston, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest and many more places in Pembrokeshire about travelling due to the conditions of the roads.

The local authority said it is ‘focusing on primary and secondary routes’ and is unable to attend all calls.

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Following the sustained cold period and wintry showers overnight, icy conditions are reported across the county and will continue overnight, especially in locations where field run off is occurring and the sun is not reaching.

“We are focusing on primary and secondary routes, key junctions and responding to emergency services requests.

“We have also assisted with a number of road traffic collisions.

“Resources are stretched and we will not be able to attend to all calls. We will be gritting primary and secondary routes tonight and early tomorrow morning - delays may be possible.”

“Members of the public are reminded to drive to the conditions, take care on roads and pavements, be mindful of black ice and consider whether journeys are essential.”