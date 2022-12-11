Two people have died after a house fire in Pembrokeshire in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, December 11).

The damage to the property in St Dogmaels was ‘extensive’ with neighbours evacuated at the time.

The closest neighbouring properties are to remain displaced until fire officers declare it safe for them to return home.

Police officers and fire crews were called to the scene at around 1.30am. The two services are now conducting an investigation into the matter.

Fire service investigators are likely to be at the scene for a few more hours.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a house fire in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, during the early hours of this morning.

“The damage to the property was extensive, and sadly, we can confirm two people died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.

“It is not believed anyone else was at the property, however examinations are ongoing.

“An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire, with Mid and West Wales Fire and rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police crime scene investigators likely to be at the house for several more hours.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated during the incident. Those living closest to the affected house will remain displaced until fire officers are certain it is safe for them to return.

“We would like to thank members of the community and local businesses for the support they have offered throughout the incident.”