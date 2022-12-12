Manager Tony Pennock said his Haverfordwest County side conceded two ‘naïve’ goals in their 2-0 defeat away at Newtown AFC.

Newtown leapfrogged the Bluebirds in the table, who slip that little bit further from the top six, following their defeat in Powys.

The scoring was opened on the half-hour mark, when Nicky Rushton was played through, and squared the ball to the unmarked 19-year-old Nigel Aris, who slotted the ball past Lee Idzi.

The score stayed that way for much of the match, with Haverfordwest playing good football but lacking a cutting edge that would threaten an equaliser.

But the game was wrapped up five minutes from time when Aaron Williams played the ball out right to Louis Roubles, whose shot across goal was palmed by Idzi out to substitute Rhys Hesden, who put the ball into the empty net.

GÔL! | Nigel Aris - @NewtownAFC 🔴



Y Drenewydd ar y blaen | Newtown take the lead with a good team goal ⚽



28' @NewtownAFC 1-0 Hwlffordd

Yn fyw | Live: https://t.co/0lCWELP8XU pic.twitter.com/EYph1703zM — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) December 11, 2022

Haverfordwest County are now eighth in the Cymru Premier with 20 points from 16 games, three points behind Newtown who occupy the much-desired sixth position.

“We’re really disappointed,” Pennock said. “The two goals we conceded were very naïve from us, and at times that’s been our downfall really, more experienced teams seem to grind out the result, and that’s another occasion today that that’s happened.

“Final third has been an issue for us for most of the season. We’ve had a good last three games, and we created quite a lot of chances today, but we didn’t really test the keeper if I’m honest.

“We’ve got another game Friday, so we’ve got another opportunity to come up against a team, Cardiff Met, who we’re not far away from, and three points from them makes a difference in the table.

“Every game away from home is difficult in this league, and we’ve got a lot needs improving on from today.

“Losing to Newtown, who were level on points hasn’t helped (in the quest for the top six), but we’ll just take it one game at a time.”