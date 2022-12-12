The members of Newport Golf Club have a proud tradition of raising money for good causes whilst enjoying their sport in one of the most picturesque settings in Wales.

This year’s Seniors captain, David Lindquist, has chosen Prostate Cymru as his nominated charity and recently presented a cheque for £1,000 to Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru on behalf all members of the senior team.

The money was raised throughout the year by running a weekly raffle along with two dinners which included an element of fundraising. In addition, the total was boosted by the proceeds of numerous fines imposed on members for minor misdemeanours and ‘trumped up charges’ - all carried out with good humour.

One in eight men will be affected by prostate cancer which becomes one in three if there is a family history. It is a fact that a man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK.

Prostate Cymru continues to help fund equipment, training and specialist procedures wherever needed in Wales in their quest to bring the very best treatments to all men in Wales who are affected by prostate disease.

The money will also help support the ongoing awareness campaign carried out by the charity.