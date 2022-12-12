A Pembrokeshire man led police on a high speed pursuit through Powys which resulted in him crashing his car and fleeing the scene.

Guy Charles Christian Bedford, of North Court, Haverfordwest, was seen travelling in his Audi A5 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour through Radnorshire on October 25, before police immobilised him using a stinger device.

Bedford had no licence when he initially stopped for police officers, before speeding off from them and later crashing his car – the 25-year-old fled the scene of the crash leaving his passenger trapped in the car.

At Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 7, Bedford admitted one charge of dangerous driving. Magistrates committed the case to Merthyr Crown Court, where he will be sentenced before Christmas.

Bedford also admitted driving without a licence and no insurance. A fourth charge of failing to stop was withdrawn.

By committing the offences, it also came to light that Bedford was in breach of a suspended sentence issued by Swansea Crown Court in August of this year – he admitted the breach.

Prosecutor Stephen Davies said the case was not suitable to be heard in the lower court. “PC James Hellier and a colleague were on patrol on the A483 at Llananno when they came up behind a white Audi A5 which they wanted to stop,” said Mr Davies.

“They pulled in behind it, but then it sped off. It was being driven by the defendant. There was a pursuit, with the defendant travelling at around 80 to 90mph, crossing solid white lines, and he continued at these speeds all the way to Fron and Crossgates where police organised a stinger. There were around 10 minutes of driving in this manner.

“The stinger was activated coming into Crossgates, where there is a 30mph zone, but the defendant’s vehicle started to accelerate, with an officer estimating it was travelling in excess of 100mph as it approached a roundabout and crashed.

“The defendant managed to get out and disappeared into a ravine, it took some time to find him. There was a passenger in the car – which aggravates the offences – who was trapped and couldn’t get out.

“When he was eventually found the defendant told police ‘I didn’t stop as I don’t have a license’. He is currently the subject of a suspended prison sentence from Swansea Crown Court.”

Owain Jones, acting for Bedford, made no representations.

Magistrates committed the case to Merthyr, where Bedford is due to appear on December 21. In the meantime they imposed an interim disqualification from driving.