The volunteers of Tenby Community First Responders have won a top Welsh accolade for their work.

At the recent Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) awards, they were presented with the Community First Responder Team of the Year award.

The awards, presented on November 30, gave the Welsh Ambulance Service an opportunity to celebrate everything that is great about the organisation, as well as the perfect chance to thank its staff and volunteers.

Ben James, Community First Responder in Tenby, said: “We’re really grateful to have won the award in recognition for all the spare time we give up responding to emergencies in our community on behalf of the Welsh Ambulance”.

Tony Wall, Community First Responder co-ordinator for Pembrokeshire added: “We faced competition from lots of other teams across Wales and to come out on top is amazing.

"We work hard as a team, not only responding to emergencies within our communities, but also placing life-saving defibrillators all over the county.

"In 2023, we will be stepping this up by providing Bleed Control Kits to selected areas.

"We wouldn’t be able to achieve what we do without the huge support we get from Friends of the Community, Tenby and Saundersfoot, and all the community councils in our localities."