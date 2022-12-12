ST DOGMAELS villagers have been thanked for rallying round to support shocked residents forced to leave their homes after a devastating house fire claimed two lives early on Sunday.

It is understood that about eleven people from Church Lane had to be evacuated after police and fire brigade officers raced to the scene at 1.30am.

The damage to the property was said to be ‘extensive’ and a spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire Service said that those living nearby would remain displaced until it was deemed safe for them to return home.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they wanted to thank members of the community and businesses for the support they offered during the incident.

Rev Elizabeth Rowe, of St Thomas Church, said the community was in ‘deep shock’ and pledged that the church would remain open to offer support.

Nearby Teifi Waterside Hotel posted on social media offering anyone displaced by the fire somewhere to stay free of charge.

Local county councillor Mike James said the community had ‘pulled together’ to provide support to those affected by the blaze ‘under very sad circumstances’.

Accommodation had been provided at The White Hart and those evacuated offered drinks and blankets and the opportunity to keep warm around a log fire.

"The village came together," he said. "They wanted to support as much as they could.

“I am so proud of the public spirit displayed by the people of St Dogmaels here today.”

As the extent of the tragedy became apparent, Ferry Inn owners Liz and Andy Baker said Sunday lunch would be ‘totally on the house’ for those displaced during the course of the night.

“We are a very close-knit community so offering a free Sunday lunch to those who had been displaced from Church Lane just seemed the right thing to do,” said Liz.

Fire service investigators were still at the scene this morning as investigations continued.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The damage to the property was extensive, and sadly, we can confirm two people died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.”