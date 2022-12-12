CRYMYCH footballers have set themselves a new goal: to purchase the now-closed Crymych Arms pub in the heart of the north Pembrokeshire village.

Crymych FC are calling a public meeting at the Market Hall at 7pm on Tuesday (December 13) to launch a project aimed at restoring the venue as a community hub.

“Many residents miss the opportunity to eat, drink and socialise at the Crymych Arms which has been shut since the pandemic,” said a spokesperson.

“Crymych FC committee are seeking to gauge the level of support for the club to have the pub as its new clubhouse and to see how many people near and far will invest.”

During the meeting, Cris Tomos, chair of Crymych Community Council, who has supported many community pubs, shops, chapels and land acquisitions through community share offers, will explain the process of gaining support and registering as a community benefit society.

"The Crymych Arms was probably the site of the first building in Crymych and has historic and cultural significance,” he said.

“Taking reference from local research I see that the Crymych Arms name first appears on the 1861 census although a building is shown on the 1812 enclosure map.

"With the coming of the Cardi Bach railway line in 1874, the village expanded rapidly as local entrepreneurs developed many businesses including a draper, ironmonger, grocer, barber, milliner, cobbler and saddler.

“The village had its own electricity supply as early as 1928.

"There are other football clubs in Wales that have launched community share offers to support the development of their clubs, such as Wrexham Football Club whose fans launched one in 2012.

“Once we have the public meeting we shall see if there is support for the new community purchase."