Scores of sprinting and strolling Santas have taken to the streets of Whitland to raise a tasty sum of money for the town's food bank.

The festive crowd were glad to wrap up in their red coats to combat the chilly temperatures yesterday, Sunday December 12 for the Santa Run event organised by Narberth and Whitland Rotary.

Red-coated and ready to run! (Image: Powerpix Photography)

More than 70 Santas of all ages took part in the run through Whitland and their efforts helped to raise nearly £1,200 for the Whitland Food Bank.

All the Santas were smiling. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

The 3km run started and finished from Whitland Bowing Club in Parc Dr Owen, and event co-ordinator Ken Morgan hailed the occasion as ‘a fantastic example of community teamwork’.

The Rotarians spearheaded the smooth running of the event. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

As well as the many tasks carried out by Rotarians to enable the smooth running of the event – which included gritting footpaths in the park - there was sterling support from Whitland Air Cadets.

Santas of all ages enjoyed taking part. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

The youngsters, led by Squadron Leader Kris Butler and Staff Sergeant May, moved tables and chairs in the bowling club to create a refreshment zone, demonstrated warm-up exercises for the entrants, helped marshal the run, handed out medals and served refreshments.

A cheery wave from this Santa. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

They were rewarded by lunch in the bowling club donated by club chair Cally Jones and Kathy.

Jingle all the way! (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Santa and his sleigh – making a special visit, courtesy of Narberth and Whitland Round Table – were there to welcome children at the end of the run, with sweets donated by the Whitland Co-op and Gus at Premier Stores. Keeping warm behind their beards are these snugly-wrapped Santas. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Davies Builders Merchants, Whitland donated the event’s advertising signs. These were printed by Sam Bloxham of Revelation Signs, who also donated the motorists’ warning signs.

...and Rudolph was there too! (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Added Ken: “My thanks to everyone who helped in this great adventure to raise funds for the Whitland Food Bank.”

