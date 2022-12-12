As Pembrokeshire grapples with one of the most relentless temperature drops in recent years, concern is mounting at the number of people within the county who remain homeless and are having to survive in tents.

This weekend temperatures dropped as low as -6 degrees and the Met Office is predicting that the sub-zero temperatures are set to continue over the coming days.

As a result the Severe Weather Warning Protocol has been activated and will be reviewed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

“We’re becoming increasingly concerned, as the risk of pneumonia, hypothermia and frost bite for the people sleeping under a canvas is getting very high,” commented Amanda Evans of Homeless Pembrokeshire.

“Yesterday one of our rough sleepers was in tears after he was told that he would have to spend yet another night in his tent, while a young girl rang me up saying she didn’t want to go into a tent but didn’t know what was the alternative.”

Pembrokeshire County Council and the Pembrokeshire Care Society are currently working in tandem to ensure that some of the most vulnerable rough sleepers are being given overnight shelter at the Nantucket Church in Milford Haven.

The shelter opened for the first time last Wednesday when temperatures dropped to below freezing and has been told that it will remain open until Wednesday, December 14. If temperatures continue to remain low, then this period will be extended.

A meat and vegetable stew is provided each night, cooked by Ben Gobi of The Box, while porridge and tea is served at breakfast time. In the five days since it opened, the shelter has already accommodated four rough sleepers.

In addition to the shelter, the Nantucket Church runs a coffee shop which is open five days a week, two accommodation pods and a house in Milford Haven which accommodates three men who meet on a weekly basis with their support worker.

If you need to make a homeless application, you can do this by going to Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest SA61 1TP, or by calling on 01437 764551 and asking to speak with the Duty Housing Officer.

Food can be obtained from the two main food banks which are currently operating in the county, namely PATCH and The Trussell Trust. Both provide emergency food and support to people in crisis.

PATCH operates from 81 Charles St, Milford Haven SA73 2HA, and is open 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday, Tel 01646 699275 while Trussell Trust is at Court House, Market Square. Narberth, SA67 7AU, Tel 01834 861999. This is open on Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm.

They also operate from Hill Park Baptist Church, Haverfordwest and Bethesda Baptist Church Neyland (10am-1pm on Tuesdays),Pembroke Dock Bethel Baptist Church, Meyrick St, Pembroke Dock (Thursdays 10am to 1pm) and Bethel English Baptist Church, 42 West St, Fishguard.

A statement released by Pembrokeshire County Council said: "We have had confirmation from the Met Office that the temperature is due to remain at zero degrees or below in Pembrokeshire over the next few days.

"As a result the Severe Weather Warning Protocol will continue to be activated and will be reviewed on Wednesday morning.

"If you, or someone you know is sleeping rough, they may be able to access emergency shelter during this period. To access this accommodation, you will need to call Pembrokeshire Care Society's Outreach Team on 01437 765335 / 0800 7835001 or 07816944844 as soon as you can.

"If you are calling after 5pm, you will need to contact Pembrokeshire County Council's out of hours team on 03003 332222."