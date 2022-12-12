The Well Spa at Pembrokeshire’s Bluestone National Park Resort has been awarded the Luxury Spa of the Year Award at the Welsh Beauty Industry Awards in Cardiff.

The spa, which is located within the 500-acre short break holiday destination near Narberth was announced as the overall winner at a gala dinner and ceremony at The Mercure Hotel in Cardiff on Sunday evening.

Spa manager, Samantha Hewer, who received the award alongside colleagues from the spa, was thrilled at being awarded the top honour.

“Our team prides itself in providing the best level of service for our guests through our wide range of treatments and wellbeing facilities," she said.

"To have been nominated in the first place was testimony to this, but to be named the overall winner at such a prestigious industry event is amazing and endorses the hard work our team puts into ensuring each and every guest receives the best possible service.”

The Well Spa is ESPA’s flagship spa in Wales. It offers a range of treatments including cosmeceutical facials using industry leading brand, DIBI Milano, and unique ESPA facial and body treatments such as the hot stone massage that uses bespoke Preseli Bluestone from Pembrokeshire, chosen for their renowned healing abilities.

MORE NEWS

The site of the spa was built near an ancient holy well that was once thought to provide the local area with natural healing waters.

The Well Spa draws inspiration from this well in a range of luxurious treatments, Celtic-inspired thermal rooms, and a hydrotherapy pool, to help relax the mind, body, and soul; where guests can wash away their worries and leave feeling completely rejuvenated.

Samantha added: “Guests return to us regularly to stay at Bluestone and enjoy the wide range of treatments and facilities we offer. We’re proud of our team and the dedication they provide to ensure the best possible service for all of our guests.

"The Luxury Spa of the Year Award will take a prominent place among our previous awards and achievements.”

More details about The Well Spa and Bluestone National Park Resort can be found at www.bluestonewales.com.