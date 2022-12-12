The weather has taken a turn in a very wintery direction.

Over the weekend, the cold spell turned from frosty into snow for parts of Pembrokeshire, leading to some beautiful wintry scenes.

Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members captured some of these images from the weekend on camera.

Here are just a few of them.

Western Telegraph: A stunning scene of winter in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Jenny AmblerA stunning scene of winter in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Carn Alw. Picture: Richard HumphriesCarn Alw. Picture: Richard Humphries (Image: Richard Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Snow covered Preselis contrasts with the green around Fishguard Port. Picture: Marc ThomasSnow covered Preselis contrasts with the green around Fishguard Port. Picture: Marc Thomas (Image: Marc Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Footprints in the snow. Picture: Laura HemingwayFootprints in the snow. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Snow over the fields around the Preselis. Picture: Gary Thomas/New View PembrokeshireSnow over the fields around the Preselis. Picture: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Snow over Carn Alw. Picture: Richard HumphriesSnow over Carn Alw. Picture: Richard Humphries (Image: Richard Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Snow and frost-covered trees. Picture: Laura HemingwaySnow and frost-covered trees. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Robin in the frost at Goose Pill Farm. Picture: Alan HawkinsRobin in the frost at Goose Pill Farm. Picture: Alan Hawkins (Image: Alan Hawkins (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.