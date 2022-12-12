The weather has taken a turn in a very wintery direction.

Over the weekend, the cold spell turned from frosty into snow for parts of Pembrokeshire, leading to some beautiful wintry scenes.

Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members captured some of these images from the weekend on camera.

Here are just a few of them.

A stunning scene of winter in Pembrokeshire. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Carn Alw. Picture: Richard Humphries (Image: Richard Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Snow covered Preselis contrasts with the green around Fishguard Port. Picture: Marc Thomas (Image: Marc Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Footprints in the snow. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Snow over the fields around the Preselis. Picture: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Snow over Carn Alw. Picture: Richard Humphries (Image: Richard Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Snow and frost-covered trees. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Robin in the frost at Goose Pill Farm. Picture: Alan Hawkins (Image: Alan Hawkins (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

