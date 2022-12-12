A LEGENDARY Pembrokeshire bash is set to return with a bang next year.

The Aquarian Party will return on Saturday, January 21, to celebrate its 22nd anniversary.

It’s been three years since the last Aquarian Party was held due to covid but The Queens Hall Narberth and Shanna are bringing the Balkan festivities back with a bang.

The Turbans will play their bacchanalian spirit of the eastern Mediterranean and the rich cultural heritage of the Levantine and Balkan regions. Comprising members from Turkey, Bulgaria, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and England, they bring a cultural sound.

Supporting The Turbans will be resident DJ Shanna and DJ Greenfingers providing a mix of gypsy Balkan beats and a touch of swing with Asian-Arabic flavour.

The Aquarian Party will be held at The Queens Hall, Narberth, on Saturday, January 21. It is an 18+ event and tickets are £17 plus booking fee if bought in advance but will cost more on the door on the day.

Visit www.thequeenshall.org.uk or call 01834 861212 for more information.