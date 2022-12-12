A PEMBROKESHIRE teenager has won a horticulture award.

Morgan Scarfe, 18, studies at Pembrokeshire College and was one of 16 Welsh students and apprentices who won gold at a skills competition.

Morgan took first place in the Foundation Skills: Horticulture competition of the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

The competitions are designed by industry experts to help young people grow personally and professionally by developing their technical and employability skills and shine a light on the skilled potential across the UK.

Morgan and the 15 other Welsh winners will have the chance of competing in the Team UK squad at the ‘international skills olympics’ in France in 2024. The squad will be announced early in 2023.

The UK finals took place over seven venues and saw more than 500 students and apprentices take part in more than 60 disciplines.

This followed a seven-month process of regional heats and training.

The winners were told during a special live programme from Channel 4’s Packed Lunch studios.

Steph McGovern, who presented the programme, said: “16 gold medallists from Wales – that is just brilliant. We need to ensure that their fantastic achievements encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

“Skills have the power to transform lives and economies. These competitions show how the UK is brimming with brilliant young people doing exceptional things.”

Ben Blackledge, deputy CEO of WorldSkills UK, said: “What a performance. Being crowned best in the UK is no mean feat, especially with all the disruptions and difficulties competitors have had to overcome in recent years.

“Everyone who put themselves forward for their WorldSkills UK competitions this year is a real inspiration and should be proud of their efforts. Skills are the lifeblood of every economy, creating high quality jobs, rewarding careers, inward investment and growth.”

WorldSkills UK specialises in selecting and training young people to represent the UK at international competitions.

The unique insights of global best practice it gathers at those events are shared with young people and educators to help develop and deliver the skills needed to bring high-quality training and jobs to more parts of the UK.