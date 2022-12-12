A BOOK about the lesser-known facts in Pembrokeshire written by Pembrokeshire native has been well received, including celebrity support.

George Hill turned to writing his book ‘It’s Way Out in the West’ during the second covid lockdown in 2021.

Mr Hill had been missing his home county and wanted to write a ‘playful/tongue in cheek’ history of Pembrokeshire.

History in Pembrokeshire has been covered by many authors and Mr Hill wanted to include some of the lesser-known facts that other titles seemed to have overlooked as he delved into the esoteric nature of the county’s natural, sociological and political history.

Mr Hill was inspired by Brian John, an author who wrote about the folklore and ‘magic’ history of Pembrokeshire and its natural history.

“His books excited me as a kid, and since researching things for my book, I found the adult me also enjoyed his work,” he said.

“I wanted to write something that the 12-year-old me would like, so I’ve included some lesser known Pembrokeshire ghost stories, the multiple big cat sightings, the conspiratorial connections to Trecwn as well as expanding on the bizarre connection between St. David’s and Elvis Presley!

“I’m hoping (if people don’t take it TOO seriously), that it is a fun read for people of any age and particularly for people with connections to Pembrokeshire.”

The book has, according to Mr Hill, sold well and has caught the eye of former Mastermind host and BBC newsreader John Humphries.

‘Its Way Out in the West’ is available to buy from Cofion Bookstore in Tenby or on Amazon.