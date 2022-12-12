A 24-year-old Pembroke Dock man has appeared before Swansea Crown Court charged with robbery whilst brandishing a knife and a bottle.

Ashley Rickard of Elizabeth Court appeared in the dock this morning (Monday) charged with entering the home of Luke Richards on Saturday, November 12 and robbing him of £80 in cash.

The Crown further alleges that whilst carrying out this act, Rickard was holding a kitchen knife in his left hand and a bottle in his right hand.

Rickard denies the allegation.

He will now re-appear before Swansea Crown Court for trial on April 26. This is expected to last for two days.

He was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at his grandparents’ home in Pembroke Dock, that he obeys a daily electronic curfew between 7pm and 7am, that he doesn’t contact two defence witnesses and that he doesn’t enter the town of Haverfordwest.

