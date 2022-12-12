Thanks to donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased six benches for staff outside rest areas at Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven health centres.

The benches, which are made from recycled materials, will make it easier for Hywel Dda staff to have access to outside spaces when taking breaks.

Business Service Manager Joanne Riggs said: “With staff spending more time on their computers during the pandemic, conducting virtual clinics and meetings, having extra seating areas outside will help to promote their wellbeing.

“These quiet, green spaces encourage staff to have designated breaks away from their desks.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk