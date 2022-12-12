Trucks, tractors, cars and lorries took to the south Pembrokeshire roads to the soundtrack of blaring horns, shrieking sirens and festive music on Saturday.

The colourful, noisy and heartwarming parade was Pembrokeshire’s Christmas Convoy, where vehicles from all over the county and beyond were dressed up and illuminated by their proud owners.

The convoy travelled through towns and villages in south Pembrokeshire. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

This was the third year that the fundraising convoy had taken place, and it was a huge success.

Festive lights bedecked this tractor (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Posting on Facebook, the organisers hailed the ‘fantastic turnout’ and thanked all the spectators who turned out to support on such a cold evening.

A little Santa waves from the cab. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

They added: “A huge thank you to all our volunteer marshals (some of whom took a lot of abuse from road users, bus drivers and members of the public!).”

The convoy is pictured making its way through the village of New Hedges. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

While the convoy’s noise and potential to cause traffic hold-ups annoyed some, many others have praised the convoy and are already looking forward to next year’s event with comments including ‘amazing’, ‘awesome job’ and ‘fantastic’.

Narberth and Whitland Rotary's Santa sleigh joined in the convoy. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A Christmas concrete truck! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The cavalcade left from the overflow car park at Folly Farm and made its way to Tenby via the A477, to Saundersfoot via New Hedges and then took in Pentlepoir, Kilgetty and Princes Gate before making two circuits of Narberth.

...and they just kept on truckin'. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The winner of the best-decorated truck was the Coast to Coast Scania tractor unit. The best tractor was brought along by Steve Jones Contractors, while the best small vehicle was the silver Toyota Hilux with a decorated Christmas tree in the back.

The drivers loved the attention as they drove past spectators. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event was in aid of the Firefighters’ Charity and Leonard Cheshire, and the Pembrokeshire Christmas Convoy group will be posting figures once all the donations have been received.