Trucks, tractors, cars and lorries took to the south Pembrokeshire roads to the soundtrack of blaring horns, shrieking sirens and festive music on Saturday.
The colourful, noisy and heartwarming parade was Pembrokeshire’s Christmas Convoy, where vehicles from all over the county and beyond were dressed up and illuminated by their proud owners.
This was the third year that the fundraising convoy had taken place, and it was a huge success.
Posting on Facebook, the organisers hailed the ‘fantastic turnout’ and thanked all the spectators who turned out to support on such a cold evening.
They added: “A huge thank you to all our volunteer marshals (some of whom took a lot of abuse from road users, bus drivers and members of the public!).”
While the convoy’s noise and potential to cause traffic hold-ups annoyed some, many others have praised the convoy and are already looking forward to next year’s event with comments including ‘amazing’, ‘awesome job’ and ‘fantastic’.
The cavalcade left from the overflow car park at Folly Farm and made its way to Tenby via the A477, to Saundersfoot via New Hedges and then took in Pentlepoir, Kilgetty and Princes Gate before making two circuits of Narberth.
The winner of the best-decorated truck was the Coast to Coast Scania tractor unit. The best tractor was brought along by Steve Jones Contractors, while the best small vehicle was the silver Toyota Hilux with a decorated Christmas tree in the back.
The event was in aid of the Firefighters’ Charity and Leonard Cheshire, and the Pembrokeshire Christmas Convoy group will be posting figures once all the donations have been received.
