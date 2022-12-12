The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, has done it again!

Two of their 2022 productions were named in the Wales Arts Review roundup of this year’s best Welsh theatre.

First up is ‘Angel’, the one-woman show which is the third story in Henry Naylor’s Arabian Nightmares trilogy and first staged to great acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016.

The Torch Theatre’s production in October, directed by Peter Doran, featured Haverfordwest girl and former Torch Youth Theatre member Yasemin Özdemir as the eponymous Angel. The play told of her fight to protect her hometown from ISIS advances.

The second production in the 2022 Wales Arts Review best Welsh theatre list is Steinbeck’s great American classic ‘Of Mice and Men’ which won tremendous acclaim last month. This, too, was directed by Peter Doran.

The cast of 'Of Mice and Men' (Image: Western Telegraph)

The theatre is currently preparing for the opening of it's annual pantomime 'Sleeping Beauty' which features two of the 'Of Mice and Men' actors, namely Dion Davies who plays the Fanny the Nanny, and Jams Thomas who plays Bing the King.

“I can’t wait to have a laugh playing Bing after the tears of playing George,” said Jâms who can currently be seen playing Clock in The Tuckers on the BBC and Mick in the forthcoming series of Amgueddfa on S4C.

