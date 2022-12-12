Police investigating a serious injury road traffic collision in Pembrokeshire last month are appealing for help to identify the driver of a tractor and trailer.

The collision happened on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymych on Friday November 18, between 2pm and 3pm.

A 68-year-old was walking northbound in the direction of Crymych, when he was struck by a vehicle. The man sustained serious leg injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

"Police would like to speak to the driver of a tractor and trailer in these images as they may have information and/or be able to offer us some assistance with their enquiry in relation to the collision," read a police statement.

"Anyone who can identify the driver of the tractor, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

Police would like to speak to the driver of a tractor and trailer. (Image: Dyed-Powys Police)

The police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20221118-212.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

