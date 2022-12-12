UPDATE: Dyfed-Powys Police have now located the driver of a tractor and trailor who they wanted to speak to in relation to a serious road traffic collision.

Police issued an appeal on Monday, 12 December, for help in identifying the driver, who may have information that could help with their investigation into last month's incident.

The collision happened on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymych on Friday November 18, between 2pm and 3pm.

A 68-year-old was walking northbound in the direction of Crymych, when he was struck by a vehicle. The man sustained serious leg injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

"Police would like to speak to the driver of a tractor and trailer in these images as they may have information and/or be able to offer us some assistance with their enquiry in relation to the collision," read the police appeal.

"Anyone who can identify the driver of the tractor, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

Police would like to speak to the driver of a tractor and trailer. (Image: Dyed-Powys Police)

If you have infdormation that could help with the investigation, the police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20221118-212.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

