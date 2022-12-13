Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating reports of a theft of a mobile phone and use of a stolen bank card.

The mobile phone and bank card was allegedly stolen in Tenby sometime overnight on Friday October 14, going into Saturday October 15, 2022.

The card was used in shops on Saturday October 15.

Officers are appealing for help to identify the person in the image, who may have information which could help the police investigation.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference:DP-20221016-230.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

