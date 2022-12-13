Tenby's mayor and county councillor is looking ahead to ensure there is access to cash and banking services in Tenby when the town loses its last remaining bank.

Since the announcement of the closure of HSBC, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall has been working with Vince Malone at Tenby Post Office to research the various options open to the town when the bank shuts in 2023.

They have been looking at community banking hub models from around the country and learning from other people who have been in this situation.

Yesterday, Monday December 12, Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall convened a small group of people with an interest, or with expertise, to look at the options and to plan the next steps.

She said: “In order to even be considered for a community banking hub, we need to ask LINK to conduct ‘an access to cash’ survey.

"Following that survey, and dependent on their recommendations, we can seek to establish a community banking hub. The application for LINK to do their work has been submitted today.”

The small working group will now be raising this issue with other interested parties in the town, seeing what their views are and asking what they can contribute to plans going forward.

Clrr Skyrme-Blackhall explained: "This is an action group, with people examining options and taking action. It is not a talking shop.

"There are people in Tenby that will need services and we need to see how we can provide them. If anyone feels that they can help in any way, I would like to hear from them.”

She added: ”I was hugely encouraged that there are options open to us. I am also delighted that Tenby’s award-winning post office is already making plans to make adjustments to their operation to make sure that they can respond to the additional demand.

"We are so fortunate to have an excellent post office and I am grateful that they are going to be helping us."

As well as starting the ball rolling on the access to cash survey, the group is also either having discussions or corresponding with the government and banking industry-established Cash Action Group, Welsh Government, MSs and Simon Hart MP.

Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall is also writing to HSBC emphasising the town's disappointment at the closure and seeking the banking giant's assistance in developing alternative services.

The group will also be looking at possibilities for adding new ATMs to replace the ones that have been lost.

Further meetings will be taking place and other options developed as more information becomes available.

In the short term, there will be work started to see if training and advice could be given to people who want to learn how to use online banking.