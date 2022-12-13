All schools have now re-opened in Pembrokeshire following yesterday's big freeze.

Confirmation came through earlier this morning from Pembrokeshire County Council.

Portfield School in Haverferfordwest will remain 'partially closed' as a result of innaccessible road conditions but will open to all pupils at 10.30am.

A statement on Monday evening said that the Council hoped to be back to normal after eight schools were closed yesterday.

"All schools should be opened as normal," it said.

"However, due to the continuation of the cold period and potential hoar frost, an assessment will be made by each school early in the morning and updates will posted on the Council website."

Meanwhile the Council has issued an update on waste services after several scheduled collections were missed yesterday due to the icy conditions.

"We will attempt to undertake collections that could not be carried out yesterday," said a statement.

"The team will endeavour to do all they can, but ability to collect will be dependent on accessibility and resource capacity.

"Collection times may vary so residents are asked to make sure waste and recycling is out by 6.30am."

On Monday teams linked up with social care providers and were providing assistance where required such as 4x4.

Teams have been contacting families, carers and ensuring all priority customers are seen.

The Council has advised that Older Person's Day Centres will be closed today (Tuesday).

All day services at Bro Preseli, including Learning Disabilities are cancelled, due to roads and heating in the centre.

Gritting took place last night and this morning on the primary and secondary network to ensure it remains open, but hazardous conditions remain where run off from field occur.

Ice risk remains on a number of untreated roads and pavements, where sun has not reached or road temperatures have remained below zero.

"County routes will be patrolled early tomorrow morning to assess road conditions," said a council statement.

"Teams will focus on outstanding requests dependant on resources capacity and availability. Towns were inspected early morning with teams deployed to continue to grit pavements and footways.

"Any requests for Salt bins should be directed to local community councils.

"Members of the public are reminded to drive to the conditions, be mindful of potentially hazardous conditions on both roads, pavements and car parks and consider whether journeys are essential."

